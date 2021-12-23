Sierra Capital LLC Sells 532 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.90.

HCA stock opened at $254.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.30. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

