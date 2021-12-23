Sierra Capital LLC Sells 138 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $359.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $298.59 and a 52-week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

