Sierra Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $357.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $350.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

