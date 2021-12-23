Sierra Capital LLC Has $534,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sierra Capital LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $107.38 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

