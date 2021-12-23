SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $30.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.37. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $104,108.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,768 shares of company stock worth $427,168 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.