Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,391,000 after buying an additional 140,913 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,385.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,490.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,472.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

