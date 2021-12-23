Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €89.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €89.00 ($100.00) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($237.08) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($201.12) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($151.69) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €185.73 ($208.68).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €110.00 ($123.60) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €116.50 ($130.90) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($279.78). The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €142.16 and a 200-day moving average of €142.53.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

