Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.33

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and traded as high as $43.47. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $43.02, with a volume of 68,970 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.