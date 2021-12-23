SHIELD One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $148,849.12 and approximately $12.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,349.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.75 or 0.08173279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.00323545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.59 or 0.00909181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00073754 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.00393398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00255441 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.