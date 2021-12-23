Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE SJR.B traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$38.03. The company had a trading volume of 376,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,922. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$21.85 and a one year high of C$38.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.08%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.