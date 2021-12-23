Shaker Financial Services LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

BST opened at $48.43 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $62.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

