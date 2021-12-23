Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,000. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund makes up 1.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 1.17% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.