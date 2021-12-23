Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Tri-Continental comprises approximately 3.0% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TY opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $35.91.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

