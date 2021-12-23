Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 129,493 Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 129,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.73. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5927 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

