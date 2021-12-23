Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,472 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 2.53% of The New Ireland Fund worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRL. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The New Ireland Fund during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New Ireland Fund stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $2.2808 dividend. This is a positive change from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

