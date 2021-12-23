SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,917,000 after purchasing an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,896,000 after acquiring an additional 253,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

BAH opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.