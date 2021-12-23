SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,175 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $94.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.26. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.