SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 232.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,457 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.34% of Glaukos worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Glaukos by 36.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

