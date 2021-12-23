ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

