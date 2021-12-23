ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $643.93 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.76, a PEG ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $661.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.87.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

