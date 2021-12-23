Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX) rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Approximately 1,332,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,539,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak bought 342,000 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £6,840 ($9,036.86).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

