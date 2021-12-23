Sentinel Protocol Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $69.57 million and $4.36 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00019798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

