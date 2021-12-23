Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of NYSE:ASAI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. 6,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Sendas Distribuidora has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,866 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

