Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $23,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $129.16 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

