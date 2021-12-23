Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.06

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.06 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 10.32 ($0.14), with a volume of 2,401,806 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £425.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.06.

In related news, insider Kate Hill acquired 237,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £28,550.40 ($37,720.17).

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

