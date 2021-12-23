SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPNE. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

