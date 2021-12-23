Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHIP. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

