Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Boosted by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.12 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.73 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

