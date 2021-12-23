Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,359,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

