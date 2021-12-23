Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 416,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,544,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 70,758 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24.

