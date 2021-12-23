Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.78

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.78 and last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Scholastic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

