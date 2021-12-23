Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.61

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and traded as low as $15.54. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 287,570 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 40.80%.

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

