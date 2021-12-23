Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,468 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,319 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 3.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $32,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.70. 4,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.25. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.