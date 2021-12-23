Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $3.88 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,623,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.70. 18,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,884. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.35 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

