Sather Financial Group Inc Has $91.04 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 9.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $91,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $10.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,949.40. 5,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,074. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,912.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,780.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

