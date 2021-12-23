Sather Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,146,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.28. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

