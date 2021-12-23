Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 1,815 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,815 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after acquiring an additional 177,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $355,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,245. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.36. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

