Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of SC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. 708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

