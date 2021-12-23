Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $40.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.97 on Monday. Intel has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

