Sandra I. Coufal Sells 7,500 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TCDA stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $456.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

