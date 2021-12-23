Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.83. 5,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,305. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.58. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

