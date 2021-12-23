Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SZGPY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.07.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
