Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SZGPY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

