Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after buying an additional 3,466,184 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,491 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,517 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,270.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,198,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,155 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 629.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 759,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $63.77 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.