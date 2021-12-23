SAFE2 (SAFE2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.73 or 0.08040970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.52 or 0.99344018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00053636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007310 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars.

