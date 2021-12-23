S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective from stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 108.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on S&T in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get S&T alerts:

S&T stock opened at €14.85 ($16.69) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $981.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €13.82 ($15.53) and a fifty-two week high of €24.20 ($27.19).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.