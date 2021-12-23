Ryan Azus Sells 1,065 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZM opened at $193.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.66 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.26 and its 200-day moving average is $300.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

