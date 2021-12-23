Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 6,396 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,750,000 after buying an additional 260,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.91. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 297.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

