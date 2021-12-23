Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,588 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $44,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Shares of IBM opened at $129.75 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.