Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of CME Group worth $49,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in CME Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $227.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

