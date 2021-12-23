Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 75,234 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,234 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $56,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,580 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,350,479 shares of company stock valued at $811,909,128 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

SNOW opened at $358.10 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.99 and a 200-day moving average of $306.14. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of -140.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

